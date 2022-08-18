Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 165,146 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 165,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.