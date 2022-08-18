Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 413,333 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19,795.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Diageo worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,856,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $20,194,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 66,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $189.15 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

