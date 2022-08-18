Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.