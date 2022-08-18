Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 612,689 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13,709.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $203.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.11.

