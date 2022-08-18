A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.60.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 462.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 72,507 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.2 %

AOS stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

