98,164 Shares in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. BRC accounts for about 0.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRCC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.88. BRC Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

