9,206 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 119,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,040,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after buying an additional 164,089 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 201,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $292.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

