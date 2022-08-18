908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Up 9%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $19.18. 9,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 395,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

908 Devices Trading Up 9.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market cap of $606.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.24.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $180,542.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $180,542.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $138,644.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,350,648.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,516 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 727,729 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after acquiring an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 78.4% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 242,968 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Further Reading

