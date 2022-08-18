8,637 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,637 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.08% of MicroStrategy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MicroStrategy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MicroStrategy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,445,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.23. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $891.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

