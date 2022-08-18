79,400 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Bought by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $17,050,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

DNA remained flat at $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 956,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,443,724. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. The firm had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

