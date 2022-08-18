7,300 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.37. 30,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.