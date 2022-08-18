66,240 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.2% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.