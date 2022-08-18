600,000 Shares in SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 9.10% of SPK Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPK. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in SPK Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,985,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPK Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPK Acquisition by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 229,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SPK Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPK Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,243. SPK Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

