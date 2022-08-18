58,786 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,964. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86.

