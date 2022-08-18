500 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 39.3% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Shopify by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.49.

Shopify Price Performance

About Shopify

SHOP stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

