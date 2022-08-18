463,945 Shares in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 463,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,697,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000.

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUBIU remained flat at $10.15 on Thursday. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

