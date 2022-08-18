46,203 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.18. 16,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,670. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

