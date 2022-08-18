4,611 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.96. 8,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,184. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30.

