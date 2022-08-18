439,235 Shares in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 439,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

ALBO opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $347.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.89. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $37.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

