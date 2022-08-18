41,056 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $241,285,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $3,432,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 504,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 332,120 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UP shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Shares of NYSE UP remained flat at $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $8.45.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.