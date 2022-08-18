3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 6,328 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

3D L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 1.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.55 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.
