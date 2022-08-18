3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 968,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after purchasing an additional 106,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 74,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

TAXF opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

