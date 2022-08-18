3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 12,573 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 9.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTV opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

