3D L Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRMA stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

