3D L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $70.84 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

