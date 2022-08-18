3D L Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

3D L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 158,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

