3,061 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,650. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

