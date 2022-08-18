300FIT NETWORK Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $278,440.00 (FIT)

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, 300FIT NETWORK has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. 300FIT NETWORK has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and approximately $278,440.00 worth of 300FIT NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 300FIT NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00068057 BTC.

About 300FIT NETWORK

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) is a coin. 300FIT NETWORK’s total supply is 9,997,043,839 coins and its circulating supply is 9,456,068,539 coins. 300FIT NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @fitoken_org.

300FIT NETWORK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Financial Investment Token is backed by FIAT currency that provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. The innovation of blockchains is an auditable and cryptographically secured global ledger. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 300FIT NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 300FIT NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 300FIT NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

