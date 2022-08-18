300,000 Shares in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,477,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.91 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,000. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

