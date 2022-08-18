2,665 Shares in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Nova by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Nova by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Nova Price Performance

Nova Company Profile

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $149.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

