21,300 Shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,665 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,146,000 after acquiring an additional 111,625 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SJR stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 69.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.