1,700 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $545,022,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,495,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.54. 13,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

