151,993 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,573,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 1.2% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 635,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 535,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

ADM stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

