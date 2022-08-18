150 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $191.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.71. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,623 shares of company stock worth $78,704,650 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

