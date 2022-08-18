142,767 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 142,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

