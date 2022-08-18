125,350 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,514,128. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.