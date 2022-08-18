1,200 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Home Depot stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.52. The company had a trading volume of 59,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,558. The company has a market capitalization of $332.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

