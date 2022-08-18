11,371 Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 800,784 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 999,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 126,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 566,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 609,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

NYSE VLRS opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLRS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

