1,101 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CME opened at $206.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

