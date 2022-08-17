ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,371 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.32% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $47,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. 28,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,938. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

