Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Zscaler stock opened at $178.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.19 and its 200 day moving average is $193.45.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

