ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.10 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $196,596.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013425 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 224,273,286 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
