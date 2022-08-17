Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.57-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of ZD traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $87.99. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ziff Davis by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

