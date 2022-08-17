Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

