Zelwin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42,202.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (ZLW) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $42,202.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,592.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00129471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00066189 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com.

Zelwin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. "

