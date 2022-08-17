Zebi Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $470.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $137,959.20 and approximately $470.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 63.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,243,380,380 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,288,678 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.