ZCore (ZCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $38.00

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. ZCore has a market cap of $56,913.93 and $38.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00109604 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00246171 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032575 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

