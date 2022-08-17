Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Shares Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Zadar Ventures Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.29.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

