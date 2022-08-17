Youdao (DAO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.
Youdao Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.55. Youdao has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
