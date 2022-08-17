Youdao (DAO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.55. Youdao has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Youdao by 1,416.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 174,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 460.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Youdao by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter worth $126,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Youdao Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.