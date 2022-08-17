yieldwatch 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,243.00 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $824,834.93 and $1,243.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013471 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,550,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch.

yieldwatch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.